GRIFFIN PD ARMED ROBBERY ARREST

Officers met with the victim, Dylan Kable who advised them that he brought a custom computer that he had listed for sale on the public site “Let Go” to 123 Tuscany Lane in the Waterford Subdivision so a potential buyer could test the computer before purchasing it. As he arrived, he encountered a male subject, later identified as a 16 year old juvenile, on the front porch of the residence who invited him into the residence. Upon entering the residence, he encountered three more subjects, one of which pointed a rifle at him and demanded the computer.
The subjects also removed $400 dollars cash, a money clip and some credit cards from his pockets.
As Kable exited the residence an individual who had accompanied him, David Edwards saw the rifle and produced his own firearm and pointed it at the house and suspects. The suspects then ran from the house and carried the computer into the woods near the residence.
Kable and Edwards then called 911 and met with responding officers where they relayed the information and suspect descriptions to the officers. Griffin Police began investigating the matter and soon identified the individuals involved and eventually made arrests of all of them, three of which were juveniles ranging in age from 14 to 16 and one was an adult male named Jonathan Meon Higgins Jr (18 years of age) who resided at 132 Waterford Way, Griffin, Georgia.
Higgins was transported to the Spalding county jail charged with Armed Robbery, Felony theft and Possession of a firearm during the Commission of a Crime. The juveniles were charged with essentially the same charges and transported to the RYDC.
The computer and most of the cash were recovered as a result of the investigation which continues at this time. This incident is a good example of why the Griffin Police Department encourages individuals, engaged in the sale or purchase of items from on-line sources, to use our public exchange location at the Griffin Police Department to make such exchanges in a safe and secure location.
We would like to remind the public that they should always be cautious when meeting with people they do not know and they should avoid going to locations that they are not familiar with to prevent becoming the victims of such crimes. The officers and investigators did an astounding job resolving this investigation in an effective, safe and rapid fashion.
The Griffin Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Griffin for their continued involvement and partnership with us in an effort to keep our city safe. The Griffin Police Department works to continue strengthening the bond with the community.
No comments:
Post a Comment