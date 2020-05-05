Tuesday, May 5, 2020
VIRTUAL 2ND SATURDAY IN GRIFFIN
Virtual 2nd 2 nd Saturday In Griffin COVID-19 isn’t stopping 2nd Saturday fun! Downtown Griffin was set to celebrate their one year anniversary of 2 nd Saturdays – an event that highlights downtown retailers, restaurants, and themed activities, when COVID19 shut down the entire state of Georgia. Despite not being able to host a large crowd in downtown, the Griffin Downtown Council (DTC) and Griffin Main Street Program were still able to host an April Spring Fling, but quarantine style! It was the first virtual 2nd Saturday experience, and it was a huge success, reaching over 30,000 people via Facebook. The day was filled with virtual classes from local businesses, online shopping, an in-home scavenger hunt, and a live concert… all from the comfort of your couch. The event provided much-needed monetary support for Downtown Griffin small businesses, with the DTC sponsoring $1500 in giveaways and virtual classes for the community. Downtown Griffin hopes to top the success of the Quarantined Spring Fling with the “May’d in Griffin” 2nd Saturday, another virtual event planned for this Saturday, May 9th . Downtown Griffin will celebrate “all things Griffin” with an entertaining virtual 2nd Saturday experience, presented by Berry Global. Go behind the scenes as the Griffin Downtown Council (DTC) and Griffin Main Street Program highlight some of Griffin’s unique places, products and people. Join Mayor Doug Hollberg for Griffin Trivia inside the Griffin Museum, How It’s Made segments, a LIVE concert from the rooftop of a downtown loft, and lots of opportunities to win prizes! Plus, an interactive mural painting, where a local artist will go live to create graffiti art incorporating ionic Griffin figures and memorabilia. It’s a day to bring back the history of Griffin, while showcasing the hidden gems of the present. Are you proud to be “Made in Griffin”? If so, make sure to look out for an opportunity to pre-order a limitededition, “Made in Griffin” t-shirt on Saturday, May 9th during the virtual event. A special thanks to Berry Global, “The Best Place To Work,” for sponsoring the May’d In Griffin Virtual 2nd Saturday Experience. April Asher, Human Resources Manager, has over 300 people working in the Griffin manufacturing plant, which was built in 1972. The facility is 322,000 square feet and sits on 90 acres. The plant has undergone five expansions since opening, as their production of food film has increased significantly over the years. At this time 90% of food film used worldwide is made at the Berry Global plant in Griffin, Georgia. Media Contact: Patrick Kay, City of Griffin Economic Development
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:55 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment