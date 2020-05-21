Georgia Reporting 15 Cases Of MIS-C In Children

Georgia health authorities are investigating 15 cases of a mysterious condition with likely links to the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. The ailment, recently named Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, is extremely rare.
• Symptoms include prolonged fever (four or more days), very red eyes, a rash spread across the body, reddening or peeling on palms and soles of feet, abdominal pain, vomiting or diarrhea.
• The American Academy of Pediatrics says parents should call their pediatrician if their child is ill, and the doctor can advise whether the child should go to the emergency room.
• If your child is in respiratory distress (having trouble breathing and taking in enough oxygen), call 911 or bring the child to the closest emergency room. Call before going to a hospital, emergency department or urgent care so they can prepare for your arrival and prevent potential exposure to COVID-19.
SOURCE: American Academy of Pediatrics, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
No comments:
Post a Comment