URMC HAS INSTALLED A NEW SLICE CT SCANNER

Upson Regional Medical Center recently installed a new Philips 128 Slice CT Scanner. The Philips 128 Slice CT scanner provides patients many benefits such as a lower radiation dose, higher quality images, and 70-80% lower noise.
When asked about the benefits of this new technology, Radiologist Denis Atkinson, M.D. stated, “Improved reliability, faster image acquisition and software advances will allow us to provide improved imaging quality for our referring physicians and patients. I’m especially excited about the advanced imaging protocols for the brain, vascular system, and cardiac imaging. It really brings us to the cutting edge,” Atkinson added. “The scanner can also benefit patients with artificial joints due to improved visualization, which is a huge bonus,” added Imaging Director, Sue Mangum.
Every month, URMC conducts approximately 750-950 CT scans. This new technology will give physicians the most up to date equipment and provide patients in our communities with the best state-of-the-art care.
To schedule an appointment for a CT scan, call (706) 647-8111 ext. 1114. If there are questions or additional information needed, please call Imaging Services at (706) 647-8111 ext. 1155. Patients can also compare local prices, save money and pay for the CT procedure online through MDSave at mdsave.com/urmc. Patients may pay through the secure site, or call 877-232-3826. Make sure to follow the scheduling instructions given and bring the voucher to appointment.
