Saturday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.33%.
Lamar county reported one additional death.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 4,504, and the highest number of deaths with 230.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
280
34
Pike
54
2
Spalding
275
21
Lamar
67
2
Monroe
120
8
Butts
229
22
Meriwether
85
2
Talbot
38
1
Taylor
22
2
Crawford
28
0
Coweta
415
8
Fayette
235
13
Unknown
1,237
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 9 am, 1 pm and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
