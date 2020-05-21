UPSON BOC AGENDA 5/26/20

UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Regular Commission Meeting
May 26, 2020 - 6:00 P.M.
THE MEETING WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON YOUTUBE
PLEASE COPY THE LINK BELOW
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2eGmYc-ooba5KStmOeXkw
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER - Chairman Norman Allen
II. INVOCATION
III. PUBLIC HEARING - Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncounty.org by May 26, 2020 by 12:00 p.m.
Upson County Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing for a Beer and Wine Package Sales license. An application is on file in the Commission Office from Jared Huckaby on the behalf of “Sunnyside Beverage” located at 3087 Crest Highway, Thomaston, GA 30286. The hearing will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Government Complex building located at 106 E. Lee Street.
Upson County Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing for a Beer and Wine Package Sales license. An application is on file in the Commission Office from Nishaben Patel on the behalf of “Sai Food Mart” located at 2235 Barnesville Highway, Thomaston, GA 30286. The hearing will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Government Complex building located at 106 E. Lee Street.
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS - Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncounty.org by May 26, 2020 by 12:00 p.m.
V. CONSENT AGENDA
a. Work Session Minutes May 6, 2020
b. Regular Meeting Minutes May 12, 2020
VI. NEW BUSINESS
c. Discussion and approval of Employee Health Insurance Plan
d. Discussion and approval of an Intergovernmental Agreement with Department of Community Supervision for Office Lease at D.O.T. Building
e. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments
