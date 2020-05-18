Monday, May 18, 2020

UPDATED STATUS REPORT ON URMC'S COVID-19 PLAN PREPARATIONS

Below is an updated status report on URMC's COVID-19 plan preparations and implementation as of today, May 18, 2020
  • Maintaining distance from each other—at least 6 feet apart at all times.
  • Wearing isolation masks when out in public and make sure it covers your mouth and nose.
  • Appropriately covering coughs and sneezes.
  • Washing your hands frequently, using sanitizer foams or gels when unable to wash.
  • Eliminating any group gatherings.
  • Staying at home unless it is essential to go out.
  • Public access into the hospital will be the Main Entrance from 6am-5pm on weekdays only and Emergency Department 24/7.
  • All minors may have one visitor for the duration of their stay or visit.
  • Patients having outpatient surgery may have one visitor to assist with arrival and registration, and may stay in Ambulatory surgery room to wait for patient.
  • No visitors under age 18.
  • Labor and Delivery patients can have one visitor throughout the patient’s stay.
  • Patients at the end of life receiving hospice care may have one visitor in the room.
  • Strategically allowing elective surgical cases.
  • Screening all who are entering the hospital—public, employees, providers, others--for exposure history, symptoms, and temperature.
  • Screening all who are entering our clinics and offices—public, employees, providers, and others--for exposure history, symptoms, and temperature.
  • Eliminating gatherings of large employee or community groups within any area of our organization.
  • Posting a link accessible on our URMC Home Page that contains real time details of our latest COVID-19 mitigation details.
  • Changes in our cleaning schedules.
  • Changes in how our café functions from a public and staff dining perspective.
Daily COVID-19 operational call, to assess the situation, prioritize needs, and establish direction for the next 24 hours.
