- Maintaining distance from each other—at least 6 feet apart at all times.
- Wearing isolation masks when out in public and make sure it covers your mouth and nose.
- Appropriately covering coughs and sneezes.
- Washing your hands frequently, using sanitizer foams or gels when unable to wash.
- Eliminating any group gatherings.
- Staying at home unless it is essential to go out.
- Public access into the hospital will be the Main Entrance from 6am-5pm on weekdays only and Emergency Department 24/7.
- All minors may have one visitor for the duration of their stay or visit.
- Patients having outpatient surgery may have one visitor to assist with arrival and registration, and may stay in Ambulatory surgery room to wait for patient.
- No visitors under age 18.
- Labor and Delivery patients can have one visitor throughout the patient’s stay.
- Patients at the end of life receiving hospice care may have one visitor in the room.
- Strategically allowing elective surgical cases.
- Screening all who are entering the hospital—public, employees, providers, others--for exposure history, symptoms, and temperature.
- Screening all who are entering our clinics and offices—public, employees, providers, and others--for exposure history, symptoms, and temperature.
- Eliminating gatherings of large employee or community groups within any area of our organization.
- Posting a link accessible on our URMC Home Page that contains real time details of our latest COVID-19 mitigation details.
- Changes in our cleaning schedules.
- Changes in how our café functions from a public and staff dining perspective.
Monday, May 18, 2020
UPDATED STATUS REPORT ON URMC'S COVID-19 PLAN PREPARATIONS
Below is an updated status report on URMC's COVID-19 plan preparations and implementation as of today, May 18, 2020
