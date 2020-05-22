U.S. 19 PROJECT MEMO TO THOMASTON

As necessary, workers will set barrels at the work zone to shift southbound traffic from two lanes to the one remaining open lane of traffic. Signage will be posted in advance of the closure to alert motorists. Drivers are urged to be alert to the work zone as well as the crews and their equipment, and to drive at a moderate speed for safety. If a motorist wishes to find an alternate route, they can call #511Georgia for assistance.
WHEN: May occur starting Tuesday, May 26 and continuing through June, 2020 any day except for Sundays, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Georgia 3 from Jimmerson Road to East County Road in Thomaston, Upson County, Georgia
Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.
