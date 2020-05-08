UPSON BOC AGENDA 5/12/20 6PM

UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Regular Commission Meeting
May 12, 2020 - 6:00 P.M.
THE MEETING WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON YOUTUBE
PLEASE COPY THE LINK BELOW
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2eGmYc-ooba5KStmOeXkw
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Norman Allen
II. INVOCATION
III. PUBLIC HEARING- Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncounty.org by May 11, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.
The Upson County Board of Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing, Tuesday May 12, 2020 to consider an application for rezoning. The hearing will be held in the City/County meeting room, #140 of the City/County Governmental Complex, 106 East Lee Street. Virtual/electronic attendance and participation by the concerned public may be required in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order 04.02.20.01, approved April 2, 2020 – an Executive Order to Ensure a Safe and Healthy Georgia and with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Mitigation Strategies for Communities with Local Covid-19 Transmission (3/12/20). The applicant is Georgia Teleport Land, LLC. of Miami, Florida. The applicant has requested a rezoning of 7.209 acres MOL from C-2 to M-2. Georgia Teleport Land, Inc., will use the property for satellite telecommunications services. The property, located at 732 Johnston Road, is more referred to as being in Land Lots 97 and 108 of the 10th Land District and found on Tax Map 067 Parcel 005A and a portion of 067 005.
For further information contact the Upson County Building and Zoning Department (B&ZD) 706/647-1297. Interested members of the public should identify themselves via email or other written media to ensure that County staff can contact them as to how their virtual/electronic attendance and participation in the public hearings can be assured. Applicants need not contact the B&ZD outside of their respective applications.
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS - Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncounty.org by May 11, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.
V. CONSENT AGENDA
a. Regular Meeting Minutes April 28, 2020
b. Rejection of bids for Hannah’s Mill Road Bridge rehabilitation project.
VI. NEW BUSINESS
c. Discussion/Renewal of the Public Health State of Emergency
d. Discussion of Declaration of Local Emergency for extreme weather event -Tornado 4/13/2020
e. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments
