Friday, May 15, 2020
UPDATE ON CHILD SHOOTING DEATH IN GRIFFIN
On May 9, 2020, at 7:41 P.M., The Griffin Police Department responded to a call of a juvenile shot at 608 Hammock St., Griffin Ga, 30223. The child subsequently died from his injuries. During the course of the investigation it was discovered that previously that day, Uniformed Patrol Officers had attempted to effect a traffic stop in the area but the individuals fled behind houses in close proximity to where this shooting occurred. Uniformed Patrol Officers searched the area and recovered a bag of suspected MDMA. The suspected MDMA was turned in for further examination. A weapon was not discovered at that time. Uniformed Patrol Officers later made contact with the suspected driver of the fleeing vehicle who provided them with information relative to the investigation. Once the investigation of the shooting of the child was completed establishing that he was shot by a sibling (who found the gun and thought it was a toy), the Criminal Investigation Division shifted its investigation to finding the subject(s) that were responsible for the abandonment of that firearm during their flight while engaged in criminal activity. During the course of this investigation, Investigators interviewed numerous people regarding the firearm tracking it’s possession via multiple parties. It was soon established that Octavious Montrell Lyons was the individual that abandoned the firearm, later discovered by the children, that was the instrument causing the tragic death of this 12 year old child. This particular case is a tragedy, the family of the deceased child is obviously heartbroken, the community is shocked and responding officers have experienced a life changing event that they will take with them throughout their careers. While tragic, this series of events further motivates our law enforcement community to pursue those who engage in the criminal activities that destroy communities and obviously cause a loss of life at times. The good news is that on May 14, 2020 warrants were obtained for Lyons for the following offenses: Involuntary Manslaughter, Possession of MDMA, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Obstruction, Abandonment of a Dangerous Drug, Reckless Conduct, and Criminal Street Gang Activity (3 counts). On May 15, 2020 Griffin Police along with the U.S. Marshalls executed a search and arrest warrant at 105 Forrestwood Dr., Griffin, Spalding County, Georgia where Lyons was taken into custody without incident. Numerous weapons, ammo and drugs were discovered during this law enforcement action with additional actions and charges likely. Chief M. Yates stated “This whole series of events is both heart-wrenching and agonizing but it is an illustration of how the reckless criminal acts of a gangster drug dealer can result in the death of an innocent child. These cases motivate us, highly, and too the gangsters and drug dealers in Griffin Georgia: you better change your life, move somewhere outside of our City or we are going to do everything possible to put you in prison for a long, long time.” The Griffin Police Department also would like to express their appreciation to the U.S. Marshals for their assistance in this case
