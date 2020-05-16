Monroe County Has 100% Increase Overnight In Positive COVID-19 Cases

Monroe county has seen a 100% increase in the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 test since Friday at 7 pm.
The latest report from the Georgia Department of Health list 94 confirmed cases with 5 deaths, Friday's report indicated 47 cases and 4 deaths.
The county commission was the first in the state to vote on encouraging Governor Brian Kemp to reopen the economy back in April and until this week the county had not been as severely impacted as some neighboring counties.
One local nursing home has accounted for about half of the cases.
The PruittHealth facility at 521 Cabiness Road in Forsyth has reported to the Georgia Department of Community Health that 96% of it's 55 residents have tested positive. In addition to the 53 residents with the virus, 7 staff have also become infected and there have been 5 deaths reported.
PruittHealth has over 90 skilled nursing and assisted living locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida, the company started in 1969 as the Toccoa Nursing Center. Statewide, PruittHealth has reported 96 deaths and 722 positive test results according the the GDCH
