Friday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.24%.
Upson county has reported two additional deaths.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 3,632, and the highest number of deaths with 159.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
255
27
Pike
44
2
Spalding
238
12
Lamar
41
1
Monroe
45
4
Butts
196
17
Meriwether
72
1
Talbot
28
1
Taylor
22
2
Crawford
19
0
Coweta
281
4
Fayette
205
11
Unknown
1,854
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 9 am, 1 pm and 7 pm.
