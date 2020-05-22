G-DOT AWARDS 3 CONTRACTS ONE IN HENRY CO

Georgia DOT Awards Three Contracts for Road Construction Projects in West Central Georgia
Thomaston, Georgia - The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced it awarded contracts for three projects in District 3 (West Central Georgia region). The project bids were received on April 17, 2020 and the contracts awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on May 1, 2020.
The projects are:
- Twiggs, Bleckley and Wilkinson Counties: the project involves the resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation of 13.490 miles of Georgia 112 from Georgia 87 to Georgia 19 in Twiggs, Bleckley and Wilkinson Counties. The contract was awarded to Everett Dykes Grassing Company, Inc. of Cary, Georgia for $2.47 million. The project is expected to be completed in spring, 2021.
- Henry County: the project involves pavement marking upgrades on 10.06 miles of Interstate 75/Georgia 401 from north of Walt Stephens Road to north of Georgia 155/North McDonough Road. The contract was awarded to TRP Construction Group, LLC of Douglasville, Georgia for $377,000. The project is expected to be completed in spring, 2021.
- Muscogee County: the project involves the construction of an additional turn lane on the Interstate 185/Georgia 411 southbound off-ramp at the Georgia 22 Spur. The contract was awarded to Southeastern Site Development, Inc. for $513,000. The project should be completed in spring, 2021.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be made available in advance of construction activities.
Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.
No comments:
Post a Comment