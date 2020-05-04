Monday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.13%.
Upson county has reported 13 additional cases.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 3,035, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 125.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
243
20
Pike
40
2
Spalding
222
10
Lamar
40
1
Monroe
25
3
Butts
152
16
Meriwether
54
0
Talbot
25
1
Taylor
18
2
Crawford
18
0
Coweta
234
4
Fayette
188
10
Unknown
702
1
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 11:30 am and 7 pm.
