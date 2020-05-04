HURRICANE SEASON BEGINS JUNE I - BE PREPARED

Hurricane Season begins June 1
The Spalding County Office of Homeland Security / Emergency Management Agency
(EMA) urges Spalding County residents to take the time to prepare for the upcoming
Hurricane and Tropical Storm season by observing Hurricane Preparedness the week of
May 3-9, 2020 from the National Weather Service.
• Sunday May 3, 2020 Determine Your Risk
• Monday May 4, 2020 Develop an Evacuation Plan
• Tuesday May 5, 2020 Assemble Disaster Supplies
• Wednesday May 6, 2020 Get an Insurance Check up
• Thursday May 7, 2020 Strengthen Your Home
• Friday May 8, 2020 Help Your Neighbor
• Saturday May 9, 2020 Complete a Written Plan
Spalding County EMA Director Glenn Polk explains that it is vital to understand your
home’s vulnerability to storms, flooding and winds. With this understanding, your
family’s emergency plan will be able to address the needs that your family has to be
prepared. Each preparedness topic for the week can be further reviewed on the National
Weather Service website at www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.
In addition, Spalding County and Ready Georgia offers these preparedness tips to assist
with planning for every family:
• Create, practice and communicate your family’s emergency plan that may consist of
evacuation plans, family communication plans and alternate shelter plans.
• Create an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, etc. Recommended list can
be located on Ready.Gov.
• Create a plan for your pets.
• Check and update insurance policies to make sure any damages will be covered.
• Know where your insurance documents are located and take them with you should
you need to evacuate or take alternate shelter.
• Prepare your home by keeping trees around your home trimmed to avoid damages
by broken branches.
• If we experience a storm, be sure to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture to avoid these items blowing around and causing damages. Also, all doors
and windows should be secure.
• Closely monitor a local radio station, TV station or NOAA Weather Radio or
download the Ready Georgia app for the latest information on storm forecast.
For more information, contact the
Spalding County Office of Homeland Security / Emergency Management
at (770)228-2129
or visit the National Weather Service at
www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness
