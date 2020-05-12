12 Year Old Shot And Killed In Griffin

Griffin police are investigating the shooting death of a 12 year old boy Saturday night.
The incident occurred around 7:41 pm in the 600 block of Hammock Street.
According to police, the child was visiting with relatives from Sharpsburg, he was jumping on a trampoline with other children when a "pop" was heard, a shot struck him in the chest and he died at the scene.
Police are investigating the possibility that the shot may have been fired from a passing car.
The Coroner has not released the name of the young man and no further details are available at this time, the GBI has been asked to assist in the investigation.
