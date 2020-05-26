Tuesday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.28%.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 4,116, and the highest number of deaths with 202.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
275
33
Pike
51
2
Spalding
260
17
Lamar
55
1
Monroe
118
8
Butts
214
21
Meriwether
78
2
Talbot
35
1
Taylor
21
2
Crawford
28
0
Coweta
380
8
Fayette
230
13
Unknown
2,190
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 9 am, 1 pm and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
Updated to include the 1 pm report.
No comments:
Post a Comment