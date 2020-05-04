PIKE COUNTY'S SLOWEXPOSURES PHOTO CONTEST DETAILS

Thanks to all who have already submitted their work for SlowExposures 2020! We're going to get there!
And, we don't want to miss you in 2020! SlowE has always been a "be there" experience. It's a weekend filled with one-of-a-kind, serendipitous meetings and conversations that can inspire you--and propel your art forward. We are fond of channeling famous hockey player Wayne Gretzky when he said: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." Take your shot.
Your entry will be seen by our esteemed jurors Paula Tognarelli and Alan Rothschild who will be on-site all weekend. Juried-in, or not-this-time, your entry is your invitation to join us as an honored guest to the private Soiree on Friday night at Split Oak Farm where conversation, contacts, and collaborations happen every year. Your entry in the "big show" will also mean a discount on the entry fee for the PopUp Tour curated by John Bennette--that call will be released in the coming month. And, we'll do our best to help with lodging during SlowE weekend, September 17-20th. (Please note the show will go on--even if we have to move the dates...).
We invite photographers to submit work that captures the diversity, contradictions, and complexity of the contemporary rural American South. The selections for the Main Exhibition will highlight a weekend of over a dozen satellite shows, portfolio reviews, seminars, and career-changing networking opportunities.
We want to acknowledge the challenges for many during this unpredictable time. Every year, we donate a portion of our profits to support the renovation of a historic building--this year, we'll also be donating an equal amount to a local group that supplies "backpack" meals to local students. We've reduced this year's entry fee to $25. (And, we're also making it possible for folks to donate an additional amount to support our show and this year's beneficiaries).
ENTER HERE by midnight, Sunday, June 14th.
Let's stick together! We want you to be a part of this year's experience!
Show Dates: September 17-20, 2020
Photographers may submit up to six images.
Successful work will capture those qualities that unmistakably call to mind the contemporary rural South's unique history, culture and relationship to the land. Notification of acceptance will be mailed by late June along with instructions for shipment and retrieval of artwork.
Entry deadline is midnight, June 14, 2020
