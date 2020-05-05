Tuesday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.25%.
Monroe county has reported one additional death.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 3,069, and the highest number of deaths with 129.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
241
21
Pike
40
2
Spalding
218
11
Lamar
39
1
Monroe
29
4
Butts
152
17
Meriwether
56
1
Talbot
25
1
Taylor
18
2
Crawford
18
0
Coweta
243
4
Fayette
185
10
Unknown
712
3
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 11:30 am and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
