Jackson Nursing Home Leads State In COVID-19 Related Deaths

Westbury Medical Care and Rehab at 922 McDonough Road in Jackson has 132 residents.
The 2:00 pm report from the Georgia Department of Community Health on Friday indicated that 122 had tested positive, a 92% infection rate.
There were 26 deaths reported and 36 of the staff members have contracted the virus.
Westbury now leads the state in the number of deaths at long term care facilities, the Pruitt Health center on Palmyra Road in Albany has reported 22 deaths.
Providence Healthcare on South Green Street in Thomaston has reported 86% of their 70 residents as positive, the 60 infections has resulted in 15 deaths.
Two staff members have positive test at Providence.
Harborview Health Systems, 310 Avenue F in Thomaston has a much lower infection rate at 34% but with 30 positive cases, they have reported 15 deaths and 28 staff members infected.
