Tuesday, May 5, 2020

UPDATE; PIKE CO MAGISTRATE COURT

The Pike County Magistrate Court has updated its website by adding a new page dealing with  COVID-19 matters as they relate to matters in Magistrate Court. Please visit magistratepikega.com "New! COVID-19 Updates" to view the latest. 

Thank you!

Marcia Callaway-Ingram
Chief Magistrate, Pike County Georgia
PO Box 466
Zebulon, GA 30295
Phone: (770)567-2004
Fax: (770)-462-3319
email: MCI@PikeCoGa.com
