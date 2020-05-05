South Metro's News Leader
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
UPDATE; PIKE CO MAGISTRATE COURT
The Pike County Magistrate Court has updated its website by adding a new page dealing with COVID-19 matters as they relate to matters in Magistrate Court. Please visit
magistratepikega.com
"New! COVID-19 Updates"
to view the latest.
Thank you!
Marcia Callaway-Ingram
Chief Magistrate, Pike County Georgia
PO Box 466
Zebulon, GA 30295
Phone: (770)567-2004
Fax: (770)-462-3319
email: MCI@PikeCoGa.com
