GORDON STATE PHI THETA KAPPA HONOR SOCIETY INDUCTION

Thirteen Highlanders will be inducted into the Pi Eta Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society at Gordon State College via video induction ceremony Thursday.
The inductees include: Katharine Rachelle Attaway, elementary education major from Barnesville; Katelynn McCarthy Basford, English/psychology major from Woodstock; Jolee Benton, English major from Thomaston; Nicholas Taylor Burnette, engineering major from Barnesville; Stephen Troy Jones, engineering major from Acworth; Olivia Justice Miller, psychology major from McDonough, Meghan Danielle Minter, nursing/psychology major from Fayetteville; Jennifer Merck Nelson, nursing major from Jenkinsburg; Meagan May Pearson, human services/psychology from Zebulon; Jiovannie St Paul, English/nursing from Barnesville; Joiee Leigh Stansell, pharmacy major from Thomaston; Jontoria Jocoya Stephens, nursing/psychology major from Macon and Evelyn M Wood, General Studies major from Fayetteville.
"It is exciting to welcome another group of inductees into this globally-recognized Honor society,” said Gordon State College President Kirk A Nooks. “The tradition and quality associated with Phi Theta Kappa is one of the key reasons we needed to have a vibrant chapter at Gordon State College. I am looking forward to the continual development and contribution of these talented student leaders."
PTK is an honor society that promotes student success for the highest achieving students at two-year degree granting institutions. Students participate in professional development activities to help them succeed as a whole person in college and thereafter. At GSC, students have participated in service projects, fundraisers and an undergraduate research symposiums.
Chapter President, Amanda Nicole Suggs said, "The atmosphere in the first meeting I went to was so welcoming, in a way that felt like you were already apart of the group. Everyone had a voice and that voice mattered. We talked about all the things we could do as a club and how all those ideas were focused on us as members. There is not only scholarship opportunities, but meeting to help apply to those scholarships. Things we were interested in as members mattered and the club would find a way to incorporate into our meeting. I like to recommend people to join PTK because it’s such a great opportunity, from scholarships that are just for members, to being an impressive achievement to put on your resume. Everyone involved in the club is very caring and invested in helping each other find success in the little stuff and big."
