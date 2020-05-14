GORDON ST PREPARES NEWEST DEGREE

Gordon Prepares Newest Degree: Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness
BARNESVILLE, GA - The University System of Georgia Board of Regents voted in Tuesday’s virtual meeting to approve Gordon State College’s newest bachelor degree. Gordon hopes to start offering classes for the new Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness beginning Spring 2021 Semester, pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
Housed in the School of Education, Mathematics, and Applied Sciences, the Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness is an interdisciplinary degree program designed to provide students with a solid foundation for a career in health and wellness settings and to prepare for a professional graduate program. The mission of the health and wellness program is to provide high-quality professionals for employment in worksites such as fitness centers, hospitals, corporations, schools, government, NGO’s and many other settings in Gordon State College’s primary fourteen-county delivery areas and throughout the state Georgia.
This general Health and Wellness degree is designed to provide students with a foundation in basic sciences, health-related sciences, as well as developing knowledge and skills in healthcare delivery systems, health promotion, health education, research, ethical, legal, and cultural issues related to healthcare.
“The approval of the Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness is the culmination of a lot of work by the Health and Physical Education faculty over the past year. We are all very excited about the program, excited for Gordon to have this program and most importantly excited to offer this program for our students,” said Jeff White, Professor Health and Physical Education.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs C. Jeffery Knighton stated, “The Health and Wellness baccalaureate is another example of how Gordon State College is working with our 14-county service region to meet local workforce needs. In addition to providing students with a strong academic foundation, the curriculum will also provide students with the hand-on skills to succeed in this vitally needed field. We are very excited that our students will have this opportunity.”
