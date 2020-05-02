Saturday, May 2, 2020

Long Term Care Facility COVID-19 Report

Four area nursing homes have reported extensive COVID-19 outbreaks and a total of 53 deaths. The Georgia Department of Community Health is tracking the number of positive test results for both residents and staff in licensed facilities with more than 25 beds.

The May 1st report included the following totals:

Harborview Health Systems, 310 Avenue F, Thomaston 

89 Residents, 26 Positive Tests (29.2%), 15 Deaths 
22 Staff Members Testing Positive

Providence Healthcare, 1011 South Green Street, Thomaston

75 Residents, 50 Positive Test (67%), 10 Deaths
25 Staff Members Testing Positive

Westbury Medical Care & Rehab, 922 McDonough Road, Jackson

142 Residents, 102 Positive Test (71.8%), 18 Deaths
2 Staff Members Testing Positive

Brightmoor Health Care, Inc., 3235 Newnan Road, Griffin 

96 Residents, 60 Positive Test (62.5%), 10 Deaths
15 Staff Members Testing Positive

To download the complete statewide report, click HERE
