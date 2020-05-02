Long Term Care Facility COVID-19 Report

The May 1st report included the following totals:
Harborview Health Systems, 310 Avenue F, Thomaston
89 Residents, 26 Positive Tests (29.2%), 15 Deaths
22 Staff Members Testing Positive
Providence Healthcare, 1011 South Green Street, Thomaston
75 Residents, 50 Positive Test (67%), 10 Deaths
25 Staff Members Testing Positive
Westbury Medical Care & Rehab, 922 McDonough Road, Jackson
142 Residents, 102 Positive Test (71.8%), 18 Deaths
2 Staff Members Testing Positive
Brightmoor Health Care, Inc., 3235 Newnan Road, Griffin
96 Residents, 60 Positive Test (62.5%), 10 Deaths
15 Staff Members Testing Positive
To download the complete statewide report, click HERE
