Tuesday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.27%.
Spalding county reported one additional death.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 3,525, and the highest number of deaths with 147.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
252
24
Pike
45
2
Spalding
237
12
Lamar
40
1
Monroe
37
4
Butts
189
17
Meriwether
66
1
Talbot
27
1
Taylor
20
2
Crawford
19
0
Coweta
279
4
Fayette
201
12
Unknown
857
1
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 9 am, 1 pm and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
