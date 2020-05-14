UPSON SO,TPD,ZEBULON PD US MARSHALLS ARREST FUGITIVE IN THOMASTON

At approximately 12:20pm this afternoon members of the U.S. Marshall Service, Upson County Sheriff’s Office, Thomaston Police Department and Zebulon Police Department apprehended Terrell King at 136 Long View Loop in Upson County. King was hiding in a shed behind the residence at the time of arrest and was taken into custody without incident. Information provided by Zebulon PD with assistance from the U.S. Marshall’s Service was able to provide the location of King’s whereabouts.
Two other individuals were arrested at the scene for harboring a fugitive. They were Teresia Williams and Kenyatta Snipes both residents of 136 Longview Loop where King had been staying. Additional charges are pending further investigation at the scene.
Upson County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Dan Kilgore
Thomaston Police Department
Chief Mike Richardson
