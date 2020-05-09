Little Richard Dead At 87

Richard Wayne Penniman was born in Macon, on December 5, 1932, the third of twelve children. Several of his relatives lived in southern Upson county near the Crawford county line on US-80.
The man known as the architect of rock 'n' roll influenced many, James Brown got his big break as a Little Richard impersonator. Jimi Hendrix and Otis Redding got their start playing in Little Richard’s band, the Beatles opened for Little Richard. Mick Jagger referred to him as his first idol.
