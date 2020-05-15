State Has Nearly A 40% Increase In Positive Cases Past Two Weeks

The count on May 15th has risen to 36,722 an additional 10,462 cases, a 39.84% increase over the past two weeks.
Testing has surged from 168,367 to 301,874 a 79.3% increase during May.
The information above is taken from the daily report released by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The report has come under fire during the past three weeks for it's accuracy, the Atlanta Journal Constitution published an article on Wednesday outlining the discrepancies. At least two state representatives have express their concerns about the motive for the incorrect information being presented.
“Our mission failed. We apologize. It is fixed,” Candice Broce, a spokeswoman for the governor stated.
To read the entire article, click HERE.
