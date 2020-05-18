SPALDING CO SHERIFF AND DA MARIE BRODER ANNOUNCE BIG DRUG PROBE

Beginning in March of 2020, The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and CAGE Units began an investigation into cocaine distribution in Spalding County. The investigation specifically targeted Kyle Duffey and his organization that operated out of the North 15th Street and Hammock Street areas inside the city of Griffin. Shortly after the investigation began, it was determined that several other jurisdictions were being affected by Duffey and his cocaine suppliers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s West Metro Drug Unit was contacted as well as the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit as we expanded the investigation.
Based on the evidence obtained, arrest warrants were issued for Kyle Duffey. On March 28, 2020, Duffey was followed to Meriwether County where he met a supplier in Woodbury Georgia and picked up cocaine he had ordered earlier that same day. Duffey was followed back into Spalding County where Spalding County Special Operations Agents, CAGE Agents, and Troopers from Georgia State Patrol Post #1 in Griffin conducted a traffic stop. After being blue lighted, Duffey continued for a short distance before he pulled over. Before he stopped he threw the cocaine purchased from his source in Woodbury out of his car window. The cocaine was recovered by the Agents on the roadside. Duffey was transported to the Spalding County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.
On April 17, 2020, Agents of the Henry County Narcotics Unit, Spalding County Special Operations and CAGE Agents, followed Clarence Murray and his wife Felicia Murray from their Henry County residence into Spalding County and conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle. At the time Murray was stopped warrants had already been obtained for his arrest for sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine
with intent to distribute. During the traffic stop and subsequent search of the vehicle, Agents recovered a trafficking amount of cocaine. Both Clarence and Felicia Murray were placed under arrest and transported to the Spalding County Jail. Henry County and Spalding County Agents then executed a search warrant at the Murray’s residence in Henry County where they recovered additional narcotics, a firearm, and cash. Both Murrays are being held in the Spalding County Jail. They also face further narcotics charges in Henry County.
After these arrests, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation closed their end of the operation by the execution of multiple search warrants and arrest warrants in Meriwether County. (Below is the previously distributed GBI Press release for reference)
“ On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, and LaGrange Police Department, executed a series of search warrants and arrest warrants resulting in the arrests of three individuals. Search warrants related to the Distribution and Trafficking of Methamphetamine and Cocaine were executed at 100 Country Club Road, Woodbury, Georgia; 620 Country Club Road, Woodbury, Georgia; 215 Bray Road, Woodbury, Georgia; and Kastle Inn, 11501 East Highway 85, Woodbury, Georgia, Rooms 6 and 7. The investigation started in March of 2020 and has expanded through this time. The investigation and subsequent search warrants resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $10,000.00, cocaine with a street value of approximately $5,000.00, a quantity of marijuana, three firearms, and approximately $40,000.00 in U.S. Currency.”
On April 30, 2020, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations, CAGE, Fugitive Apprehension units, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s West Metro Narcotics Unit arrested 14 local individuals and served search warrants related to this investigation at multiple residences.
Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix, “As of this moment between the agencies involved, 10 search warrants have been executed leading to the seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine. 11 vehicles and $69,874.00 in currency has also been seized pending the outcome of asset forfeiture proceedings.”
“This investigation is still active in other jurisdictions, here locally, in the coming weeks the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and CAGE Agents will be obtaining arrest warrants for 33 more now identified individuals. Their charges will range from possession of cocaine, conspiracy to possess cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device, and violation of the georgia criminal street gang act if we can show gang ties with any of these individuals.”
“We believe that Duffey’s arrest along with the distributors he was purchasing cocaine from in Henry and Meriwether counties, coupled with the upcoming arrests of others will have a significant impact on the Griffin and Spalding County drug trade. Kyle Duffey has been a major player in the local drug trade in Griffin for years
but has always seemed to avoid serious jail time. Hopefully with what he is now facing he will stay caught for a while. In the months leading up to this investigation our main focus had been on methamphetamine distribution and gang activity in Spalding County. We shifted focus with this investigation to let our local cocaine dealers know that we haven’t forgotten about them.”
“The investigation started here with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and ended up as a cooperative effort between the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder and her staff, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s West Metro Drug Unit, Henry County Sheriff’s Office- Sheriff Keith McBrayer, Butts County Sheriff’s Office-Sheriff Gary Long, Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office-Sheriff Chuck Smith, Troup County Sheriff’s Office-Sheriff James Woodruff, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office-Sheriff Lenn Wood, Upson County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, and LaGrange Police Department. All the Investigators, Agents, Deputies, and Officers involved in this investigation worked hard and did an outstanding job. Sharing information, working closely together, and bringing other agencies on board as the investigation progressed resulted in a bigger impact on cocaine and methamphetamine distribution in al
