Upson Infection Rate Over 3 Times The State Average

To get a better idea of just how many people have been affected around the sate, let's look at it from a local perspective. Georgia has 159 counties, Upson is the 69th most populous and at this point the virus has infected the equivalent of every single resident of Upson county. The number of patients hospitalized throughout the state exceeds the population of the seven smallest counties.
3.3 times the state average. These are the known cases where the individual has been tested and received a positive results.
The state has tested 164,465 Georgians or 1.5% of the population. Since you can be tested negative one day and become infected the next, there are still more than 10,550,000 Georgians that have no idea if they are spreading the virus.
If you are in a store with 100 other people, on average, less than 2 of them have been tested.
The virus has not gone away, there are thousands of infected residents that have not been tested and are capable of spreading the virus without showing any symptoms or knowing that they are infected. The virus does not care who you are or where you live, it just wants to make it's way into your lungs and bloodstream.
Symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
No comments:
Post a Comment