ULHS VIRTUAL COMMENCEMENT

Superintendent Dr. Larry Deriso stated, “My heart goes out to all of our amazing seniors in the ULHS class of 2020. We want to ensure that these young men and women receive the memorable and treasured recognition that they deserve. In addition to a unique and personalized virtual graduation ceremony, Dr. Price and his staff have planned special gifts and celebrations for the Class of 2020. ULHS seniors will have yard signs, purple porch lights, and a banner on the courthouse square. We are asking the community to join the celebration by coloring the town purple with purple porch lights and purple ribbons. We are also encouraging businesses to paint their windows or put up signs in support of these seniors.
I look forward to this community coming together to honor the Upson-Lee High School Class of 2020!”
