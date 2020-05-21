Thursday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.29%.
Upson county has reported two additional deaths, Monroe county has reported one.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 3,792, and the highest number of deaths with 178.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
269
33
Pike
45
2
Spalding
251
14
Lamar
45
1
Monroe
109
8
Butts
205
18
Meriwether
75
1
Talbot
31
1
Taylor
22
2
Crawford
24
0
Coweta
287
4
Fayette
215
11
Unknown
2,614
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 9 am, 1 pm and 7 pm.
