IDA DIRECTOR KYLE FLETCHER MAY REPORT

May 2020
IDA Director’s Report
I met with Cpt. William Holsey (Sheriff’s Dept) and Phil Ellerbee (Upson County) to determine ways to keep trespassers off IDA property in the CGB&T Park. There are three entrances and we’ve posted signs and Mr. Ellerbee will work on barriers. I’ve also reached out to Georgia Power to make sure they have access to the dam at 3029 Barnesville Hwy.
Joel, Steve and I met on 4/29 to call references on the IDA Attorney candidates.
Amy Carter, Deputy Director of Rural Development reached out to me to get an update on our community. She discussed how the COVID pandemic is affecting rural areas and was glad to hear we have positive things happening on the Hwy 19 corridor.
I participated on several conference calls with the county and GDEcD.
The government complex will be open to the public beginning May 13 (unless there is an extension) and the IDA Office will be fully staffed.
The Industrial Basics course that was to be offered by SCTC to recent high school graduates is “on hold” until the next school year.
I reached out to Will Euart with questions about lease space available and land available in new development.
I talked with Andy Camp regarding an update on the retail corridor. Obviously, things slowed down during the pandemic but there are some opportunities still in place.
I participated in a Region 4 conference call where we discussed:
What workforce will look like in next 10-18 months?
When will industries begin to allow face to face meetings (as opposed to virtual meetings)? Frequency with which to meet and what precautions will be taken?
Interfor was sent an invoice for the second installment of the IDA Bond issuance fee ($47,916) which will leave a balance of $47,916.00 to be paid in full in 2021.
Susan and I worked to create a LinkedIn page for the IDA.
I’ve been working with Jason Tinsley and Quad on an issue concerning the rail crossing at Duplainville Road. The crossing is in disrepair and the estimated cost to fix it is $80,000. The county has agreed in principal to a one time grant to repair to get the crossing and get it in good shape. The future maintenance will be worked out with Quad and Upson County. The county will be sending an MOU to the IDA for approval so the IDA can actually give the grant to Quad. We should have that document at the Jun
No comments:
Post a Comment