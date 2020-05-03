Sunday COVID-19 Report

Upson county has reported one additional death.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 2,973, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 124.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
228
19
Pike
40
2
Spalding
220
10
Lamar
40
1
Monroe
24
3
Butts
151
16
Meriwether
54
0
Talbot
26
1
Taylor
18
2
Crawford
18
0
Coweta
219
4
Fayette
182
10
Unknown
652
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 11:30 am and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
No comments:
Post a Comment