SLOW EXPOSURES IN PIKE CO YOUNG PHOTOGRAPHERS SHOW

2023 Young Photographers Show
Enter before the May 1st deadline!!!!
To photographers under the age of 18 (and their supporters!): Don't miss your chance to be a part of SlowExposures XX! The deadline is May 1st and we want to see what you have in mind when you think of the rural South. Pick out two of your favorites and enter. It's free. And, if your photo gets picked, visitors from all over the U.S. will see your work.
Our judges for 2023 are Dr. Dan Dunnahoo and Dr. Karen Lacey of Pike County, GA. There are three divisions: K-5, 6-8, and 9-12th grades. The selected photos will be exhibited during SlowExposures, September 15-17th in Pike County. The judges will award first, second, and third places in each grade category as well as a "Best in Show". And, we'll hold a reception for the photographers and families on Sunday, September 17th. We think it's a fitting conclusion to honor these photographers of the future!
No comments:
Post a Comment