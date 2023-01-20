Failure to Stop for a School Bus and Chase in Zebulon ends in Multiple Charges

On Jan. 19, 2023 at approximately 4:00pm Zebulon Police Department responded to the area of Barnesville St and the City limits in reference to a motorist passing a school bus while picking up kids. The suspect was located on Concord street at the City limits, The Suspect had left the roadway several times before being pulled over by ZPD units. After making contact with the driver Denny Lee, of Macon it was found he had a valid warrant for Violation of Probation from Jones County. Also located inside of the vehicle was an amount of suspected Methamphetamine, and a firearm. Mr. Lee was placed under arrest for Reckless driving, Poss. of firearm by convicted felon, Possession of Methamphetamine and outstanding warrants. Mr. Lee was transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office without further incident
No comments:
Post a Comment