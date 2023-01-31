A FATAL STABBING IN GRIFFIN

On January 31st 2023 shortly after 6am Griffin Police were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley in reference to a domestic related call. Upon arrival on scene a 47 year old male was found suffering from a stab wound. Fire and EMS personnel attempted life saving measures but were unable to revive the victim. A juvenile suspect and witness were transported from the scene to PD HQ for interviews. This is an ongoing and active investigation with updates to follow as they become available.
