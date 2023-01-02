Upson Regional Medical Center wraps up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Upson Regional Medical Center wrapped up their final COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, December 30, 2022, administering 67 vaccines. During its operation, Upson Regional Medical Center administered a total of 27,888 COVID-19 vaccines to the public.
Upson Regional Medical Center CEO, Jeff Tarrant shared, “In partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, we are proud to have played a vital role in protecting our communities through our COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Thank you to the members of our staff who worked tirelessly over the past two years to operate our clinic and ensure that Upson and surrounding counties had easy access to the vaccine.”
The first public COVID-19 vaccine clinics were offered at Upson Regional Medical Center in January 2021. Clinics were originally held at four different locations, with the primary location being the Upson Regional Medical Center Auditorium. In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 550 vaccines were administered in a single day. On February 25, 2021, 567 COVID-19 vaccines were administered, the highest total in a single day in Upson County.
Upson Regional Medical Center has administered COVID-19 vaccines to citizens from across the state of Georgia throughout its operation. In September 2022, the Upson Regional Medical Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic began offering the bivalent booster that helps to protect against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
To see Upson Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 inpatient census, visitation level, and more information regarding COVID-19, please visit urmc.org and follow Upson Regional Medical Center on Facebook and Instagram.
Pictured from left to right are: Donna Jones, RN,
Ricky McDaniel, Cathy Harbin, RN, & Rachel Gordy, LPN.
They were the remaining URMC staff members who operated the clinic.
