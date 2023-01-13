T-U CHAMBER OF COMMERCE REQUESTING HELP FOR GRIFFIN

The Griffin EMA headquarters will be feeding all workers for the next few days. The Griffin-Spalding Chamber of Commerce has requested donations of Paper Good Products in efforts to feed all. Please bring donations to the Thomaston-Upson Chamber of Commerce office or contact Madison at mruttinger@thomastongachamber.com to schedule a pickup or drop off time this weekend. Our goal is to take needs over the weekend and then again next week! Any and all donations are helpful.
If you are interested in donating meals to these workers, contact Madison
