PIKE SO ARRESTS TWO FOR THEFT

Pike County Sheriff's investigators have arrested two suspects for a theft that occurred at Cadies convenience store on Highway 19. On January 23, it was reported by a store employee that a bank bag had been stolen from the store. Investigators determined that two suspects had worked together in order to distract the employee and steal the money. While one suspect gained the employees attention to the rear of the store , the other entered the store and took the money. Approximately $2000 was reported to have been taken by the suspects.
Investigators identified Austin Opry (26 years of age) and Jennifer Green (24 years of age) as the suspects involved in the theft. A search warrant was served at the residence that both individuals had been living at in Pike County. Evidence collected from the search warrant and at the theft location linked both suspects to the crime. Both are currently in the Pike County jail and are charged with felony theft by taking.
No comments:
Post a Comment