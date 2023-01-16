HOW TO HELP GRIFFIN STORM VICTIMS

Griffin's 1st Methodist church gym is now a Red Cross emergency shelter, and as of Sunday, so is the city park gym. Both have cots, food, water and essentials for storm victims.
Griffin Chamber of Commerce is now working with Emergency Management Authority to assist in helping those in need.
Donations of non--perishable food items can be taken to 220 E Solomon Street in Griffin until 5pm each day.
Any one wishing to volunteer in helping out in 2 hour+ shifts, can go by the Senior Center on Memorial Drive from 8am till 2pm daily.
Or call 678--453--4508.
The Chamber is co-ordinating hot meals for first responders. About 300 meals a day for lunch and dinner will be served. They need volunteers to deliver meals to the work sites.
Spalding county animal control is providing a FEMA trailer for animals whose owners can't go home, and also for lost animals. Call 770-229-9911.
Sunday, Jimmy Saucedo and Anthony Bailey, owners of Catarina's Mexican Restaurant prepared thousands of tacos and brought in 9 employees to cook and deliver them to emergency workers and to people who can't get out of their homes.
Christ Church in Zebulon sent in volunteers to 1st Methodist Church to help with clothing needs.
Area Boy Scout volunteers also helped out.
Volunteers from Spalding High school football and baseball teams helped clean up storm debris from yards.
A Red Cross director said " We have never seen a community come out quite like this after a disaster like Griffin has had!"
If you need a ride to a shelter- call 770-228-3020.
More info: go to city of Griffin, Griffin-Spalding county Chamber of Commerce, or Spalding county facebook page.
