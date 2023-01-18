U.S. SENATOR JOHN OSSOFF IN GRIFFIN WED. WITH FEMA AND GEMA OFFICIALS

Sen. John Ossoff, the state FEMA officer , and GEMA officer, and state rep Karen Mathiak were in Griffin at 2pm Wed for an update on the storm damage.
City manager Jessica O'Conner said- "As of 2pm, we have 1458 homes with no electricity. 90% of our service is back. We still have broken sidewalks and road damage, be careful. If you will please put all trees and limbs in a pile near the street and place all building material like wood, boards, sheet rock, wire, insulation, and windows in a separate pile. We have outside help in to pick up debris.
Also, there will be no school Thursday in Spalding county"
Ms. O'Conner also reminded people- Repair contractors who have a yellow placard in their car or truck window, have been licensed by the city. If you see an orange placard in a vehicle window- those are city workers, and are ok. Be aware, there will be scam artists coming in to take advantage of our disaster. Be sure you know who you are dealing with.
To get help, or to volunteer, or find out what items are most needed, please call 678-453-4508. This is our hot line for info regarding the storm and recovery at the Senior Center.
The GEMA spokeman Chris Stallings said- We had over 2300 homes damaged and over 100 totally destroyed. We are here to provide safety and disaster recovery. We will be here until the job is done.
Sen. John Ossoff said- We got the President to sign off on the disaster request so we can begin helping to restore things back to normal. We are assessing the damage and we thank the local media for getting the word out. Everyone who was affected needs to register with FEMA to get assistance. Go on line to: Disaster Relief.GOV or ca,, 800-621-3362 as soon as possible. This is whether you are insured or not insured. We regret all your loses and are here to rebuild. FEMA has quick turn around time for financial help.
There will soon be a FEMA office set up in Griffin. They will also work with SBA- Small Business Administration to help get every one back to normal and help take care of any losses.
EMA director Glen Polk said- We now have 2 shelters open at 1st Methodist church and at the gym at city park. Can call 678- 453-4508 for information whether you need help or want to volunteer.
