NEW CALL FOR HELP FOR GRIFFIN TORNADO VICTIMS

Griffin still has needs for storm victims.
Although most all electricity has been restored to habitable homes, there are still many people who can't return to their homes because of damage and need for repairs.
The following items are still needed:
peanut butter, canned meat, baby food, stove top meals, fruit cups, boxed snacks, diapers
Please call 678-453-4508 to drop off these items, or to volunteer time to help out.
The county animal shelter on Williamson Road is also in need.
They need cat and dog food plus volunteers that can:
wash bowls, feed and water pets, and clean out pens. And people who can walk and play with the pets.
There are over 50 pets that can't come home right now. FEMA also has a pet trailer there.
To volunteer from 8am till 11am, or from 2pm till 5pm, call 770-467-4772 and leave a message.
Disaster relief will continue at least thru Sat Jan 28th in Griffin.
