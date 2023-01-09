Congressman Ferguson Sworn in for Fourth Term
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) today released the following statement after being sworn in for his fourth term representing Georgia’s Third District in the House of Representatives.
“I am honored to once again be serving the good people of Georgia’s Third District in Congress,” said Ferguson. “I am ready to act on behalf of my constituents and be a much-needed check on the radical Left and Biden Administration’s policies – which have been a disaster for hardworking folks in our community. Along with my Republican colleagues, we will hit the ground running on our Commitment to America – a four-pillar plan that will change course from the overbearing policies of the radical Left and deliver real results for Americans. Our Commitment to America will bring an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom, and a government that’s accountable. As this new Congress begins, I remain committed to ensuring our nation continues to move forward so that everyone has the opportunity to seize the American dream.”
Ferguson serves on the Committee on Ways and Means
