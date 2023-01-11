TPD fraud case

On Tuesday January 10, 2023, the Thomaston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) while working a joint investigation with the FBI, executed a search warrant at a residence on North Street within Upson County. The warrant was executed by members of the Thomaston PD Special Response Team (SRT), Uniformed Patrol Units as well as the deputies from the Upson County Sheriff’s Office. The search warrant was obtained due to a criminal investigation of recent financial fraud cases committed at several local banks and businesses within the City of Thomaston. The suspect, Lemarcus Darnell Jackson, age 33, was subsequently arrested at the residence. Mr. Jackson was transported to the county jail and served with 12 outstanding felony warrants for the offense of Financial Transaction Card Fraud. As the investigation continues there may be additional charges forthcoming.
