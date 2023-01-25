SPALDING CO NEEDS HELP AT THE ANIMAL SHELTER

Tues at 3pm, Zoomies Pet Care and Boutique on Flint Street in Griffin, gladly accepted a donation of 2 pallets, a 100 bag shipment of dog food, to help the dogs displaced from the tornadoes from a pet food distributor.
2 volunteers from animal control took 2 truck loads of dog food to the Senior Center and to animal control.
At Spalding county animal control, they are currently housing about 50 dogs plus another 60 or so that don't have a place to stay due to the tornadoes.
If you would like to volunteer to help exercise and walk the dogs, clean pens and feed the dogs, stop by, or call Spalding County animal control.
No comments:
Post a Comment