TOMORROW: THOMASTON’S FIRST PLASMA DONATION CENTER TO OPEN ITS DOORS

THOMASTON, GEORGIA - Tomorrow, January 26th at 9:00 AM, Parachute, a technology and hospitality-driven plasma collection company, will open a plasma donation center in Thomaston, Georgia. Flanked by the Thomaston-Upson Chamber of Commerce, Parachute company representatives will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and offer tours of the facility.
There’s currently a nationwide plasma shortage, made even worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is impacting patients’ access to life-saving treatments for chronic illnesses including primary immunodeficiencies, bleeding disorders, and cancer. The donation center will offer Upson and surrounding county residents the opportunity to donate life-saving plasma and earn extra money in just a short visit.
WHEN: Thursday, January 26th, 9:00 AM
WHERE: 1084 US-19, Thomaston, GA 30286
WHO: Madison Ruttinger, President, Thomaston-Upson Chamber of Commerce
