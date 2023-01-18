GSCS SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY. HALF A DAY FRI

GSCS Students Return to School on Friday for a Half-DayGriffin, GA – On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Griffin-Spalding County Schools (GSCS) will be closed to students while all staff will report to work at their regular work time to prepare for the reopening of schools.
GSCS students will return to school on Friday, January 20, 2023, for a half-day of school. All students will receive breakfast and lunch.
High School will begin at 7:40 a.m. and dismisses at 11 a.m.
Elementary School will begin at 8 a.m. and will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
Middle School will begin at 8:30 a.m. and dismiss at 12:25.
Students will attend an abbreviated full-day schedule where they will briefly attend all classes.
Families who are staying at an address that is different than the address in Infinite Campus Student Information System should send that address to the school with their student.
No comments:
Post a Comment