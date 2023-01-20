Public Notice
City of Thomaston Municipal General Election
The public is hereby notified that the Municipal Election for the City of Thomaston will be held at the Civic Center located at 101 Civic Center Drive, Thomaston, GA 30286.
Early Voting will begin on Monday, October 16, 2023 from 8:30 am- 5:00 pm, and will extend for a three-week period, ending on Friday, November 3, 2023 followed by Election Day on November 7, 2023 from 7:00am- 7:00pm for the following seats:
Mayor for a term of four years, Councilmember District 1 for a term of four years, and Councilmember District 2 for a term of four years.
Qualifications for said election will open on Monday August 21, 2023 at 8:30am and will end on Friday August 25, 2023 at 4:30pm. The hours for qualifying each day will be from 8:30am- 1:00pm and resume from 2:00pm until 4:30pm.
Qualifying fees are as follows:
Mayor - $324.00
Councilmember of Districts 1 and 2 - $216.00
Please contact the City Manager’s Office with questions regarding qualifying. 706-647-4242 Ext. 4
City of Thomaston
Election Qualifying Officer
No comments:
Post a Comment