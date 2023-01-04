UPSON CO UNDER TORNADO WARNING TUESDAY EVENING

Teams from Emergency Management along with Salem VFD scoured southern Upson County after the tornado warning last evening n search of damages to buildings, trees down and the like. The only incident found was flooding of US19 South just around the curve from the US80 intersection. Water quickly overflowed from the shoulder ditches, but dispersed very quickly filling the median ditch with about 4 feet of water before it flowed on down to the Flint. No downed trees or power liens were discovered
